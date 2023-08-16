Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Stocks Plummeting in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 8126.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8028.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had an opening price of 8062.6 and a closing price of 8126.2. The stock reached a high of 8130 and a low of 8023.5. The company has a market capitalization of 231,433.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 1886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8028.35, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹8126.2

The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is 8028.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -97.85, suggesting a decline in the stock's value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8126.2 on last trading day

Ultra Cem Co experienced a trading volume of 1886 shares on the last day, with a closing price of 8126.2.

