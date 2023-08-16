Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Stocks Plummeting in Today's Trading

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had an opening price of ₹8062.6 and a closing price of ₹8126.2. The stock reached a high of ₹8130 and a low of ₹8023.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹231,433.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 1886 shares.

