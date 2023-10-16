Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8303.05, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8260.05 and closed at ₹8357.95. The stock reached a high of ₹8414 and a low of ₹8260.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹240,705.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8750, while the 52-week low is ₹6060. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,980 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8303.05, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 The closing price of Ultra Cem Co stock today was ₹8303.05, which represents a decrease of 0.74% from the previous day. The net change in price was -61.6. Yesterday's closing price was ₹8364.65.

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8391.0 as against previous close of 8375.8 Ultra Cem Co, a stock with a spot price of 8290, has a bid price of 8298.3 and an offer price of 8300.0. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The stock has an open interest of 1603100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

UltraTech Cement Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high UltraTech Cement Ltd's stock has reached a 52-week low of 6082.20 and a 52-week high of 8750.95.

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8292.5, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8292.5. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -72.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹104.5 (-18.49%) & ₹68.4 (-21.29%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹130.0 (+20.54%) & ₹85.35 (+21.75%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8318.25, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8318.25. There has been a decrease of 0.55% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -46.4.

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8391.0 as against previous close of 8375.8 Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8328.8. The bid price is 8323.5, with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8329.3, with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has a high open interest of 1607100.

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8335, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8335 with a percent change of -0.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.35% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -29.65, indicating a decrease of ₹29.65 in the stock price.

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹108.2 (-15.6%) & ₹71.0 (-18.3%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹126.8 (+17.57%) & ₹180.4 (+18.3%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8314.45, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8314.45, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -50.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.6% and has experienced a decrease of 50.2 points. Click here for Ultra Cem Co AGM

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8391.0 as against previous close of 8375.8 Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8310.35. The bid price is 8310.3 and the offer price is 8314.25. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is 100. The open interest for the stock is 1580200.

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8314.2, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8314.2. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -50.45, which means the stock has decreased by ₹50.45.

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹100.9 (-21.29%) & ₹64.75 (-25.49%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹149.05 (+38.2%) & ₹201.0 (+31.8%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8290, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8290 with a percent change of -0.89. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -74.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹74.65.

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8391.0 as against previous close of 8375.8 Ultra Cem Co has a spot price of 8351. The current bid price is 8351.05 and the offer price is 8355.1. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is 100. The open interest for the stock is 1471200.

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8388.45, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8388.45. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 23.8, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹146.15 (+14.0%) & ₹100.0 (+15.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹121.35 (-20.43%) & ₹30.3 (-32.21%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Ultratech Cement stock for today is ₹8364.75 and the high price is ₹8454.15.

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8430.45, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8430.45. There has been a 0.79% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 65.8. Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8391.0 as against previous close of 8375.8 Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8432.55. The bid price is 8433.0 and the offer price is 8435.1. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for this stock is 1433800.

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8416.15, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8416.15. There has been a 0.62 percent change, with a net change of 51.5.

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8350, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹8357.95 Based on the current data, Ultra Cem Co stock is priced at ₹8350. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.1. The net change is -7.95, indicating a decrease in the stock value.

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8357.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,980. The closing price for the day was ₹8,357.95.