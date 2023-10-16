Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at 8303.05, down -0.74% from yesterday's 8364.65

26 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 8364.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8303.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8260.05 and closed at 8357.95. The stock reached a high of 8414 and a low of 8260.05. The market capitalization of the company is 240,705.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8750, while the 52-week low is 6060. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8303.05, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

The closing price of Ultra Cem Co stock today was 8303.05, which represents a decrease of 0.74% from the previous day. The net change in price was -61.6. Yesterday's closing price was 8364.65.

16 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ultratech Cement stock is 8272.75 and the high price is 8454.15.

16 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8391.0 as against previous close of 8375.8

Ultra Cem Co, a stock with a spot price of 8290, has a bid price of 8298.3 and an offer price of 8300.0. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is also 200. The stock has an open interest of 1603100.

16 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST UltraTech Cement Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

UltraTech Cement Ltd's stock has reached a 52-week low of 6082.20 and a 52-week high of 8750.95.

16 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8292.5, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8292.5. There has been a percent change of -0.86, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -72.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Ultra Cem Co

Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 104.5 (-18.49%) & 68.4 (-21.29%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 130.0 (+20.54%) & 85.35 (+21.75%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8318.25, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8318.25. There has been a decrease of 0.55% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -46.4.

16 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8391.0 as against previous close of 8375.8

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8328.8. The bid price is 8323.5, with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8329.3, with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has a high open interest of 1607100.

16 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8335, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8335 with a percent change of -0.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.35% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -29.65, indicating a decrease of 29.65 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for Ultra Cem Co

Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 108.2 (-15.6%) & 71.0 (-18.3%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 126.8 (+17.57%) & 180.4 (+18.3%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8314.45, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8314.45, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -50.2. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.6% and has experienced a decrease of 50.2 points.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co AGM

16 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:49 PM IST Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8391.0 as against previous close of 8375.8

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8310.35. The bid price is 8310.3 and the offer price is 8314.25. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is 100. The open interest for the stock is 1580200.

16 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8314.2, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8314.2. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -50.45, which means the stock has decreased by 50.45.

16 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Ultra Cem Co

Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 100.9 (-21.29%) & 64.75 (-25.49%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 149.05 (+38.2%) & 201.0 (+31.8%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8290, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8290 with a percent change of -0.89. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The net change is -74.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by 74.65.

16 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8391.0 as against previous close of 8375.8

Ultra Cem Co has a spot price of 8351. The current bid price is 8351.05 and the offer price is 8355.1. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is 100. The open interest for the stock is 1471200.

16 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8388.45, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8388.45. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 23.8, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Ultra Cem Co

Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 146.15 (+14.0%) & 100.0 (+15.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 16 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 121.35 (-20.43%) & 30.3 (-32.21%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8430.45, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8430.45. There has been a 0.79% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 65.8.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8391.0 as against previous close of 8375.8

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8432.55. The bid price is 8433.0 and the offer price is 8435.1. The offer quantity is 100 and the bid quantity is also 100. The open interest for this stock is 1433800.

16 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8416.15, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8416.15. There has been a 0.62 percent change, with a net change of 51.5.

16 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8350, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹8357.95

Based on the current data, Ultra Cem Co stock is priced at 8350. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.1. The net change is -7.95, indicating a decrease in the stock value.

16 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8357.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,980. The closing price for the day was 8,357.95.

