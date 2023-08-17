Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Today's Trading
17 Aug 2023
Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 2.43 %. The stock closed at 8048.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8244.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was ₹8028.35, and the close price was ₹8048.95. The stock reached a high of ₹8264.95 and a low of ₹7940.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹237,668.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹8501, and the 52-week low is ₹6005. A total of 5198 shares were traded on the BSE.
17 Aug 2023, 09:00:54 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8244.65, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹8048.95
The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8244.65. There has been a 2.43% percent change, with a net change of 195.7.
17 Aug 2023, 08:11:20 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8048.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5198. The closing price for the shares was ₹8048.95.
