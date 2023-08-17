comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Today's Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 2.43 %. The stock closed at 8048.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8244.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was 8028.35, and the close price was 8048.95. The stock reached a high of 8264.95 and a low of 7940.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 237,668.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 8501, and the 52-week low is 6005. A total of 5198 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:00:54 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8244.65, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹8048.95

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8244.65. There has been a 2.43% percent change, with a net change of 195.7.

17 Aug 2023, 08:11:20 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8048.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5198. The closing price for the shares was 8048.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App