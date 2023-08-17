Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was ₹8028.35, and the close price was ₹8048.95. The stock reached a high of ₹8264.95 and a low of ₹7940.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹237,668.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹8501, and the 52-week low is ₹6005. A total of 5198 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8244.65. There has been a 2.43% percent change, with a net change of 195.7.
