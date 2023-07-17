Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:20 PM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 8190.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8206.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8334.1 and closed at 8228.35. The stock reached a high of 8334.1 and a low of 8149.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 236,114.24 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 5684.2. The BSE volume for the day was 4990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:20 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8206.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8206.4, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 15.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.19% and a net increase of 15.55.

17 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8200.25, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8200.25 with a percent change of 0.11. The net change in the stock price is 9.4.

17 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8195.9, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8195.9 with a percent change of 0.06. The net change is 5.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.06% and has gained 5.05 points.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8197.15, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8197.15, with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.3, which means the stock has increased by 6.3.

17 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:23 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8201.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8201.4 with a percent change of 0.13. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.55, which means the stock has increased by 10.55.

17 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8208.4, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8208.4. It has experienced a 0.21% percent change, resulting in a net change of 17.55.

17 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8213.05, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8213.05 with a percent change of 0.27. This means that the stock has increased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 22.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co News

17 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8212.75, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8212.75. The stock has experienced a 0.27% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 21.9 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8192.85, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8192.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.02, indicating a minimal increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2, suggesting a small positive gain.

17 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8208, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8208 with a percent change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 17.15, indicating that the stock price has increased by 17.15.

17 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8197.45, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The stock price of Ultra Cem Co is currently 8197.45, which represents a 0.08% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.6.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8200.5, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8200.5. It has experienced a 0.12 percent increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 9.65.

17 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8204.7, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8204.7 with a percent change of 0.17. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 13.85, which means the stock has increased by 13.85.

17 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8216, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8216 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 25.15. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8213.5, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is at 8213.5. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 22.65, which means the stock has gained 22.65 points.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8230.45, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that its price is 8230.45. There has been a 0.48 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 39.6.

17 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8215.75, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8215.75. The stock has experienced a 0.3% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 24.9.

17 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8190.85, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹8228.35

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8190.85. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -37.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 37.5.

17 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8228.35 yesterday

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 4990 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 8228.35.

