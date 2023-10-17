Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8302.55, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹8303.05

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8364.75, and the close price was ₹8364.65. The stock reached a high of ₹8454.15 and a low of ₹8272.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239351.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹8750, and the 52-week low is ₹6060. The BSE volume for the day was 3626 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8302.55, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹8303.05 Today, the closing price of Ultra Cem Co stock was ₹8302.55, which represents a decrease of 0.01% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹8303.05. The net change in price was -0.5.

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8302.55 -0.5 -0.01 8750.0 6082.7 239683.29 Grasim Industries 1976.0 4.0 0.2 2021.95 1528.0 130111.78 Shree Cement 26602.4 -40.8 -0.15 27284.85 20165.8 95983.45 Ambuja Cements 441.8 -1.35 -0.3 598.15 315.3 87725.81 Dalmia Bharat 2259.15 -63.1 -2.72 2424.4 1478.05 42329.39

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high price for Ultratech Cement stock is ₹8332.25, while the low price is ₹8277.

UltraTech Cement Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high UltraTech Cement Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 6082.20 and its 52 week high price was 8750.95.

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8325.3 as against previous close of 8304.05 The spot price of Ultra Cem Co is currently at 8303.85, with a bid price of 8312.65 and an offer price of 8317.8. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is 100. The open interest for this stock is at 1551200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8290.75, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹8303.05 The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is ₹8290.75. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹12.3 in the stock price.

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹55.0 (-12.97%) & ₹90.0 (-8.02%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹130.15 (-5.24%) & ₹83.35 (-8.51%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8292.3 -10.75 -0.13 8750.0 6082.7 239387.38 Grasim Industries 1968.1 -3.9 -0.2 2021.95 1528.0 129591.6 Shree Cement 26886.85 243.65 0.91 27284.85 20165.8 97009.77 Ambuja Cements 443.0 -0.15 -0.03 598.15 315.3 87964.08 Dalmia Bharat 2253.45 -68.8 -2.96 2424.4 1478.05 42222.59

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8299, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹8303.05 The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8299. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -4.05, indicating a decrease of ₹4.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Click here for Ultra Cem Co Board Meetings

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹8277, while the high price is ₹8332.25.

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8325.3 as against previous close of 8304.05 Ultra Cem Co, a stock with a spot price of 8300, is currently being offered at 8318.0 with a quantity of 100. The bid price stands at 8315.0 with a bid quantity of 100. The open interest for this stock is 1554200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8301, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹8303.05 Ultra Cem Co stock price currently stands at ₹8301, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -2.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.02% and has experienced a decrease of 2.05 points.

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 8263.14 10 Days 8236.49 20 Days 8309.95 50 Days 8286.57 100 Days 8226.37 300 Days 7756.85

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹62.8 (-0.63%) & ₹101.5 (+3.73%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹74.6 (-18.11%) & ₹114.1 (-16.93%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Ultratech Cement stock is ₹8277 and the high price is ₹8332.25.

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8308.05, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹8303.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8308.05. There has been a slight increase of 0.06% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.

Ultra Cem Co Live Updates ULTRATECH CEMENT More Information

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8325.3 as against previous close of 8304.05 Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8299.3. The bid price for the stock is 8314.5, with a bid quantity of 100. The offer price stands at 8317.5, with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 1534600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8297.3 -5.75 -0.07 8750.0 6082.7 239531.73 Grasim Industries 1965.8 -6.2 -0.31 2021.95 1528.0 129440.15 Shree Cement 26750.0 106.8 0.4 27284.85 20165.8 96516.01 Ambuja Cements 442.0 -1.15 -0.26 598.15 315.3 87765.52 Dalmia Bharat 2246.55 -75.7 -3.26 2424.4 1478.05 42093.31

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8306.25, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹8303.05 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8306.25. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 3.2, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price.

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹8277, while the high price is ₹8332.25.

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹66.2 (+4.75%) & ₹102.0 (+4.24%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹119.9 (-12.7%) & ₹76.0 (-16.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8325.3 as against previous close of 8304.05 Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8299.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 8300.65, while the offer price is 8302.6. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 100. The stock has an open interest of 1528600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of ₹8277 and a high of ₹8332.25.

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8294.7, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹8303.05 Ultra Cem Co's stock price is currently ₹8294.7, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -8.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹90.2 (-7.82%) & ₹57.15 (-9.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹138.0 (+0.47%) & ₹91.35 (+0.27%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8300.7, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹8303.05 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8300.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is calculated to be -2.35, indicating a decrease in value.

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Ultratech Cement stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹8277 Today's high price: ₹8332.25

Ultra Cem Co Live Updates ULTRATECH CEMENT More Information

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8303.05, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹8364.65 Ultra Cem Co stock is currently trading at a price of ₹8303.05. The stock has witnessed a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.74. The net change in the stock's price is -61.6.

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8364.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, there were 3626 shares traded with a closing price of ₹8364.65.