Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at 8302.55, down -0.01% from yesterday's 8303.05

23 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 8303.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8302.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8364.75, and the close price was 8364.65. The stock reached a high of 8454.15 and a low of 8272.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 239351.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 8750, and the 52-week low is 6060. The BSE volume for the day was 3626 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8302.55, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹8303.05

Today, the closing price of Ultra Cem Co stock was 8302.55, which represents a decrease of 0.01% compared to the previous day's closing price of 8303.05. The net change in price was -0.5.

17 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8302.55-0.5-0.018750.06082.7239683.29
Grasim Industries1976.04.00.22021.951528.0130111.78
Shree Cement26602.4-40.8-0.1527284.8520165.895983.45
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542329.39
17 Oct 2023, 05:35 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Ultratech Cement stock is 8332.25, while the low price is 8277.

17 Oct 2023, 03:30 PM IST UltraTech Cement Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

UltraTech Cement Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 6082.20 and its 52 week high price was 8750.95.

17 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8325.3 as against previous close of 8304.05

The spot price of Ultra Cem Co is currently at 8303.85, with a bid price of 8312.65 and an offer price of 8317.8. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is 100. The open interest for this stock is at 1551200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8290.75, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹8303.05

The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is 8290.75. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.3, suggesting a decrease of 12.3 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST Top active options for Ultra Cem Co

Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.0 (-12.97%) & 90.0 (-8.02%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 130.15 (-5.24%) & 83.35 (-8.51%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8292.3-10.75-0.138750.06082.7239387.38
Grasim Industries1968.1-3.9-0.22021.951528.0129591.6
Shree Cement26886.85243.650.9127284.8520165.897009.77
Ambuja Cements443.0-0.15-0.03598.15315.387964.08
Dalmia Bharat2253.45-68.8-2.962424.41478.0542222.59
17 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8299, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹8303.05

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8299. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -4.05, indicating a decrease of 4.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Board Meetings

17 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is 8277, while the high price is 8332.25.

17 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8325.3 as against previous close of 8304.05

Ultra Cem Co, a stock with a spot price of 8300, is currently being offered at 8318.0 with a quantity of 100. The bid price stands at 8315.0 with a bid quantity of 100. The open interest for this stock is 1554200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8301, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹8303.05

Ultra Cem Co stock price currently stands at 8301, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -2.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.02% and has experienced a decrease of 2.05 points.

17 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days8263.14
10 Days8236.49
20 Days8309.95
50 Days8286.57
100 Days8226.37
300 Days7756.85
17 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST Top active options for Ultra Cem Co

Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 62.8 (-0.63%) & 101.5 (+3.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 74.6 (-18.11%) & 114.1 (-16.93%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ultratech Cement stock is 8277 and the high price is 8332.25.

17 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8308.05, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹8303.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8308.05. There has been a slight increase of 0.06% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.

17 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8325.3 as against previous close of 8304.05

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8299.3. The bid price for the stock is 8314.5, with a bid quantity of 100. The offer price stands at 8317.5, with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 1534600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8297.3-5.75-0.078750.06082.7239531.73
Grasim Industries1965.8-6.2-0.312021.951528.0129440.15
Shree Cement26750.0106.80.427284.8520165.896516.01
Ambuja Cements442.0-1.15-0.26598.15315.387765.52
Dalmia Bharat2246.55-75.7-3.262424.41478.0542093.31
17 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8306.25, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹8303.05

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8306.25. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 3.2, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is 8277, while the high price is 8332.25.

17 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Ultra Cem Co

Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 66.2 (+4.75%) & 102.0 (+4.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 119.9 (-12.7%) & 76.0 (-16.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8325.3 as against previous close of 8304.05

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8299.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 8300.65, while the offer price is 8302.6. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 100. The stock has an open interest of 1528600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of 8277 and a high of 8332.25.

17 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8294.7, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹8303.05

Ultra Cem Co's stock price is currently 8294.7, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -8.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Ultra Cem Co

Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 90.2 (-7.82%) & 57.15 (-9.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 17 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 138.0 (+0.47%) & 91.35 (+0.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8300.7, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹8303.05

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8300.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change is calculated to be -2.35, indicating a decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Ultratech Cement stock is as follows: Today's low price: 8277 Today's high price: 8332.25

17 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8303.05, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹8364.65

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently trading at a price of 8303.05. The stock has witnessed a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.74. The net change in the stock's price is -61.6.

17 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8364.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, there were 3626 shares traded with a closing price of 8364.65.

