Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co faces stock decline amid market turbulence

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8244.6 and closed at ₹8244.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹8244.6, while the low was ₹8151. The company's market capitalization is ₹236,234.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, while the 52-week low is ₹6005. The stock had a trading volume of 2138 shares on the BSE.
Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.18%
|3 Months
|1.77%
|6 Months
|14.44%
|YTD
|17.94%
|1 Year
|24.17%
Ultra Cem Co Live Updates
Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8194.9, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹8244.65
The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is ₹8194.9. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.6, resulting in a net change of -49.75.
