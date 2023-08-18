Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co faces stock decline amid market turbulence

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8244.6 and closed at ₹8244.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹8244.6, while the low was ₹8151. The company's market capitalization is ₹236,234.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, while the 52-week low is ₹6005. The stock had a trading volume of 2138 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.