Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co faces stock decline amid market turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 8206.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8169.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8244.6 and closed at 8244.65. The stock's high for the day was 8244.6, while the low was 8151. The company's market capitalization is 236,234.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501, while the 52-week low is 6005. The stock had a trading volume of 2138 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8169.2, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹8206.5

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8169.2. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -37.3, indicating a decline.

18 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.18%
3 Months1.77%
6 Months14.44%
YTD17.94%
1 Year24.17%
18 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8194.9, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹8244.65

The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is 8194.9. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.6, resulting in a net change of -49.75.

18 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8244.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 2138 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 8244.65.

