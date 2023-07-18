Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's stocks plunge in the market today

comScore
Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 8250.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8202 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8190.9 and closed at 8190.85. The stock had a high of 8258.75 and a low of 8190.75. The market capitalization of the company is 237,793.39 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 8501, while its 52-week low is 5684.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:35:28 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8202, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹8250.05

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8202. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -48.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by 48.05.

18 Jul 2023, 11:22:40 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8199.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹8250.05

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8199.95. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -50.1, which means the stock has decreased by 50.1.

18 Jul 2023, 11:07:47 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8198.15, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹8250.05

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8198.15 with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -51.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% or 51.9.

18 Jul 2023, 10:48:57 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8191.95, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹8250.05

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8191.95, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -58.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and there has been a decrease of 58.1 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:37:11 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8216, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹8250.05

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8216, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -34.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 34.05.

18 Jul 2023, 10:19:23 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8187.65, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹8250.05

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8187.65. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -62.4, suggesting a decrease of 62.4 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight downward trend in the stock's value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:08:00 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8192.95, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹8250.05

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8192.95. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -57.1, suggesting a decrease of 57.1 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:49:04 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8192.15, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹8250.05

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8192.15. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -57.9, meaning the stock has decreased by 57.9.

18 Jul 2023, 09:33:57 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8199.2, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹8250.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8199.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.62%, resulting in a net change of -50.85.

18 Jul 2023, 09:19:05 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8214.75, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹8250.05

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8214.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -35.3, signifying a decrease of 35.3.

18 Jul 2023, 09:03:58 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8249.1, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹8190.85

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8249.1. The stock has experienced a 0.71% percent change, resulting in a net change of 58.25.

18 Jul 2023, 08:20:54 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8190.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,742. The closing price for the day was 8,190.85.

