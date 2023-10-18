Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8297.25, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹8300.2

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8325, while the close price was ₹8303.05. The stock reached a high of ₹8332.25 and a low of ₹8277 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239,337.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8750, and the 52-week low is ₹6082.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 3331 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co closed today at ₹8297.25, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹8300.2 Ultra Cem Co stock closed at ₹8297.25 today, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -2.95. Yesterday's closing price was ₹8300.2.

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8297.25 -2.95 -0.04 8750.0 6082.7 239530.28 Grasim Industries 1955.15 -18.9 -0.96 2021.95 1528.0 128738.89 Shree Cement 26709.85 68.0 0.26 27284.85 20165.8 96371.14 Ambuja Cements 433.05 -9.1 -2.06 598.15 315.3 85988.37 Dalmia Bharat 2231.15 -24.95 -1.11 2424.4 1478.05 41829.68

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹8250, while the high price is ₹8369.6.

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8310.0 as against previous close of 8313.4 Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8269.1. The bid price stands at 8294.45 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8296.45 with an offer quantity of 100. The stock has an open interest of 1627600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

UltraTech Cement Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high UltraTech Cement Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 6250.10000 and a 52-week high price of 8750.95000.

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8268.65, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹8300.2 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that its price is ₹8268.65. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.55, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹130.2 (-6.26%) & ₹54.45 (-6.12%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 18 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹113.0 (-9.27%) & ₹23.0 (-26.4%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of ₹8277 and a high of ₹8332.25 on the current day.

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 8302.03 10 Days 8241.05 20 Days 8290.63 50 Days 8286.91 100 Days 8232.85 300 Days 7762.82

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8302.55, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹8303.05 Based on the current data of Ultra Cem Co stock, the price is ₹8302.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.01. The net change is -0.5, indicating a small drop in the stock value. Click here for Ultra Cem Co AGM

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.75% 3 Months 2.09% 6 Months 9.3% YTD 19.29% 1 Year 32.37%

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8303.05 on last trading day On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 3,331 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹8,303.05.