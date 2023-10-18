Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co closed today at 8297.25, down -0.04% from yesterday's 8300.2

26 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 8300.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8297.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8325, while the close price was 8303.05. The stock reached a high of 8332.25 and a low of 8277 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 239,337.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8750, and the 52-week low is 6082.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 3331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST UltraTech Cement Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

UltraTech Cement Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 6250.10000 and a 52-week high price of 8750.95000.

18 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days8302.03
10 Days8241.05
20 Days8290.63
50 Days8286.91
100 Days8232.85
300 Days7762.82
18 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.75%
3 Months2.09%
6 Months9.3%
YTD19.29%
1 Year32.37%
18 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8303.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 3,331 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 8,303.05.

