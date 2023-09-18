Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at ₹8740.85 and closed at ₹8689.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹8750 and a low of ₹8657 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹251545.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8750 and ₹6005 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 5920 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.