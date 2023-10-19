comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

5 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 8280.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8286.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8369.6 and closed at 8300.2. The stock reached a high of 8369.6 and a low of 8250 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 239,184.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8750, while the 52-week low is 6082.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 2834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:30:34 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8303.022.30.278750.06082.7239696.28
Grasim Industries1948.3-6.85-0.352021.951528.0128287.84
Shree Cement26360.9-430.85-1.6127284.8520165.895112.1
Ambuja Cements434.751.70.39598.15315.386325.93
Dalmia Bharat2202.7-28.2-1.262424.41478.0541296.3
19 Oct 2023, 10:29:04 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8299.5 as against previous close of 8305.2

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8263.9. The bid price for the stock is 8282.25, while the offer price is 8285.95. The offer quantity is 100 shares, and the bid quantity is 200 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 1412600 shares, indicating a strong level of investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:28:50 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8286.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹8280.7

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8286.1, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 5.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 10:21:19 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

Ultratech Cement stock had a low price of 8199.75 and a high price of 8300.5 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04:03 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:00:14 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8272.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹8280.7

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8272.5. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.2, indicating a decrease of 8.2 units.

19 Oct 2023, 09:32:51 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.78%
3 Months1.23%
6 Months10.14%
YTD18.96%
1 Year30.43%
19 Oct 2023, 09:13:47 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8264.95, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹8280.7

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8264.95 with a percent change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.19%. The net change is -15.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 15.75.

19 Oct 2023, 08:12:22 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8300.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,834. The closing price of the shares was 8,300.2.

