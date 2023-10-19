Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8369.6 and closed at ₹8300.2. The stock reached a high of ₹8369.6 and a low of ₹8250 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹239,184.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8750, while the 52-week low is ₹6082.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 2834 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8303.0 22.3 0.27 8750.0 6082.7 239696.28 Grasim Industries 1948.3 -6.85 -0.35 2021.95 1528.0 128287.84 Shree Cement 26360.9 -430.85 -1.61 27284.85 20165.8 95112.1 Ambuja Cements 434.75 1.7 0.39 598.15 315.3 86325.93 Dalmia Bharat 2202.7 -28.2 -1.26 2424.4 1478.05 41296.3

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8299.5 as against previous close of 8305.2 Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8263.9. The bid price for the stock is 8282.25, while the offer price is 8285.95. The offer quantity is 100 shares, and the bid quantity is 200 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 1412600 shares, indicating a strong level of investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8286.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹8280.7 The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8286.1, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 5.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range Ultratech Cement stock had a low price of ₹8199.75 and a high price of ₹8300.5 on the current day.

Ultra Cem Co Live Updates ULTRATECH CEMENT More Information

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8272.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹8280.7 The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8272.5. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.2, indicating a decrease of 8.2 units.

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.78% 3 Months 1.23% 6 Months 10.14% YTD 18.96% 1 Year 30.43%

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8264.95, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹8280.7 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8264.95 with a percent change of -0.19. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.19%. The net change is -15.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹15.75.

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8300.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,834. The closing price of the shares was ₹8,300.2.