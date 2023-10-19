Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8369.6 and closed at ₹8300.2. The stock reached a high of ₹8369.6 and a low of ₹8250 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹239,184.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8750, while the 52-week low is ₹6082.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 2834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.