Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Surges in Positive Trading

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 8330.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8335.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8151.6 and closed at ₹8175.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹8349.9 and a low of ₹8151.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹240,301.3 crore. The 52-week high is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹5822. The stock had a trading volume of 6948 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 09:07:16 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8335.05, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹8330.5
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8335.05. There has been a 0.05% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹4.55.
20 Jul 2023, 08:28:11 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8175.6 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, a total of 6948 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹8175.6.
