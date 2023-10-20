Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co sinks in trading today

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at ₹8264.95 and closed at ₹8280.7. The stock had a high of ₹8539.85 and a low of ₹8199.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹245,455.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹8750 and the 52-week low is ₹6082.7. The BSE volume for the day was 80,238 shares.
Ultra Cem Co stock is currently trading at a price of ₹8467.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -47.05, suggesting a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|8469.6
|-45.2
|-0.53
|8750.0
|6082.7
|244505.79
|Grasim Industries
|1958.0
|-17.2
|-0.87
|2021.95
|1528.0
|128926.55
|Shree Cement
|26183.9
|-113.55
|-0.43
|27284.85
|20165.8
|94473.47
|Ambuja Cements
|434.4
|-2.9
|-0.66
|598.15
|315.3
|86256.43
|Dalmia Bharat
|2187.2
|-17.8
|-0.81
|2424.4
|1478.05
|41005.7
The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is ₹8442.95 and the high price is ₹8636.1.
The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8475.65. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹39.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.0%
|3 Months
|6.65%
|6 Months
|13.95%
|YTD
|22.41%
|1 Year
|33.14%
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8514.8, with a percent change of 2.83 and a net change of 234.1. This means that the stock has increased by 2.83% and the price has gone up by ₹234.1.
On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 80238 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹8280.7.
