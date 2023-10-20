Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co sinks in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 8514.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8467.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at 8264.95 and closed at 8280.7. The stock had a high of 8539.85 and a low of 8199.75. The market capitalization of the company is 245,455.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 8750 and the 52-week low is 6082.7. The BSE volume for the day was 80,238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8467.75, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹8514.8

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently trading at a price of 8467.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -47.05, suggesting a decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8469.6-45.2-0.538750.06082.7244505.79
Grasim Industries1958.0-17.2-0.872021.951528.0128926.55
Shree Cement26183.9-113.55-0.4327284.8520165.894473.47
Ambuja Cements434.4-2.9-0.66598.15315.386256.43
Dalmia Bharat2187.2-17.8-0.812424.41478.0541005.7
20 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Ultratech Cement stock is 8442.95 and the high price is 8636.1.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8475.65, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹8514.8

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8475.65. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.15, which means the stock has decreased by 39.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.0%
3 Months6.65%
6 Months13.95%
YTD22.41%
1 Year33.14%
20 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8514.8, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹8280.7

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8514.8, with a percent change of 2.83 and a net change of 234.1. This means that the stock has increased by 2.83% and the price has gone up by 234.1.

20 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8280.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 80238 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 8280.7.

