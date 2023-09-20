Hello User
Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 8727.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8609.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8727.7 and the close price was also 8727.7. The stock had a high of 8727.75 and a low of 8603.75. The market capitalization of the company was 248,174.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 8750 and the 52-week low was 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 2671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8727.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on BSE, the volume was 2671 shares and the closing price was 8727.7.

