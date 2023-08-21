Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Surges in Trading Today
Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 8206.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8207.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open and close price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8206.5, with a high of ₹8241.25 and a low of ₹8165. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,603.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8501 and ₹6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4318 shares.
21 Aug 2023, 09:00:15 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8207.7, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹8206.5
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8207.7, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 1.2. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change.
21 Aug 2023, 08:11:58 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8206.5 on last trading day
On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 4318 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's shares was ₹8206.5.
