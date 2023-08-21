Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open and close price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8206.5, with a high of ₹8241.25 and a low of ₹8165. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,603.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8501 and ₹6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4318 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
