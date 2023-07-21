comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Plummets in Stock Market Trading

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 8223.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8105 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8229.8 and closed at 8223.9. The stock reached a high of 8232.3 and a low of 8112.55. The market capitalization of the company is 234,435.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 5822. The BSE volume for the stock was 2166 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:34:10 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8105, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹8223.9

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8105, with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -118.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.45% and a net decrease of 118.9 Rs.

21 Jul 2023, 11:17:36 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8117.25, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹8223.9

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8117.25. There has been a 1.3% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -106.65.

21 Jul 2023, 11:00:56 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8116.05, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹8223.9

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8116.05. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -107.85, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 107.85.

21 Jul 2023, 10:51:36 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8112.5, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹8223.9

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8112.5. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -111.4. This means that the stock has decreased by 111.4 in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:32:14 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8114.8, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹8223.9

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8114.8. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -109.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 109.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:23:56 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8223.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, there were 2,166 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 8,223.9.

