Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Plummets in Stock Market Trading

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8229.8 and closed at ₹8223.9. The stock reached a high of ₹8232.3 and a low of ₹8112.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹234,435.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹5822. The BSE volume for the stock was 2166 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8105, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹8223.9 The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8105, with a percent change of -1.45 and a net change of -118.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.45% and a net decrease of 118.9 Rs. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8117.25, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹8223.9 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8117.25. There has been a 1.3% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -106.65. Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8116.05, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹8223.9 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8116.05. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -107.85, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹107.85. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8112.5, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹8223.9 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8112.5. There has been a percent change of -1.35, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -111.4. This means that the stock has decreased by ₹111.4 in value. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8114.8, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹8223.9 The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8114.8. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -109.1, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹109.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value. Share Via

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8223.9 yesterday On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, there were 2,166 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹8,223.9. Share Via