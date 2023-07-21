Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 8223.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8112.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was 8229.8 and the close price was 8223.9. The stock reached a high of 8232.3 and a low of 8118.45 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 234,619.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 5822. The BSE volume for the day was 1723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 09:59 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8223.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, there were 1723 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 8223.9.

