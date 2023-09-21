Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8600 and closed at ₹8623.6. The stock had a high of ₹8623.5 and a low of ₹8435.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹243,779.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8750 and ₹6005 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 10,920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.