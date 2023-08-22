Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Faces Stock Decline
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM ISTLivemint
Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 8219.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8205 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8120.05 and closed at ₹8219.05. The stock reached a high of ₹8278.5 and a low of ₹8120.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,525.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 4642 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:06:55 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8205, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹8219.05
The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8205. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17. The net change in the stock price is -14.05.
22 Aug 2023, 08:05:42 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8219.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co in BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4642. The closing price of the stock was ₹8219.05.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!