Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Faces Stock Decline

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8120.05 and closed at ₹8219.05. The stock reached a high of ₹8278.5 and a low of ₹8120.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,525.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 4642 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.