Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 8219.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8205 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8120.05 and closed at 8219.05. The stock reached a high of 8278.5 and a low of 8120.05. The market capitalization of the company is 236,525.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 4642 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8205, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹8219.05

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8205. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17. The net change in the stock price is -14.05.

22 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8219.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co in BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4642. The closing price of the stock was 8219.05.

