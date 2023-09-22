Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 8306.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8246.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was 8380.15, while the close price was 8456.65. The stock reached a high of 8435 and a low of 8284 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 239,438.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8750 and 6005, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:52 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8246.25, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹8306.05

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8246.25. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -59.8, suggesting a decrease of 59.8 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.74%
3 Months-2.75%
6 Months12.22%
YTD19.46%
1 Year31.67%
22 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8293.3, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹8306.05

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8293.3. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.75, suggesting a decrease of 12.75 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8456.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a total trading volume of 30,776 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 8,456.65.

