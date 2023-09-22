Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was ₹8380.15, while the close price was ₹8456.65. The stock reached a high of ₹8435 and a low of ₹8284 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239,438.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8750 and ₹6005, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.