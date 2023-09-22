Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price of Ultra Cem Co was ₹8380.15, while the close price was ₹8456.65. The stock reached a high of ₹8435 and a low of ₹8284 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239,438.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8750 and ₹6005, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,776 shares.
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8246.25. There has been a percent change of -0.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -59.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹59.8 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.74%
|3 Months
|-2.75%
|6 Months
|12.22%
|YTD
|19.46%
|1 Year
|31.67%
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8293.3. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹12.75 in the stock price.
On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a total trading volume of 30,776 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹8,456.65.
