Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 8198.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8209.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at 8164.25 and closed at 8214.5. The highest price reached during the day was 8263.2, while the lowest was 8164.25. The company's market capitalization is 236,342.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501, and the 52-week low is 6005. On the BSE, a total of 30,150 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:02:32 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8209.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹8198.65

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8209.4, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 10.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

23 Aug 2023, 10:00:55 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co August futures opened at 8228.2 as against previous close of 8226.25

The spot price of Ultra Cem Co is currently at 8214.3. The bid price is 8220.0 and the offer price is 8223.6. There is an offer quantity of 100 and a bid quantity of 100. The open interest for this stock is 1343100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:43:16 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8222.2, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹8198.65

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8222.2. There has been a 0.29 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 23.55.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34:13 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.85%
3 Months1.85%
6 Months11.76%
YTD17.88%
1 Year26.84%
23 Aug 2023, 09:34:08 AM IST

23 Aug 2023, 09:02:24 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8198.65, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹8214.5

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently trading at a price of 8198.65 with a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a decrease in stock price compared to the previous trading session. The net change in stock price is -15.85, suggesting a decline.

23 Aug 2023, 08:24:03 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8214.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Ultra Cem Co BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 30,150. The closing price of the shares was 8,214.5.

Wait for it…

