Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at ₹8164.25 and closed at ₹8214.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8263.2, while the lowest was ₹8164.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹236,342.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, and the 52-week low is ₹6005. On the BSE, a total of 30,150 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultra Cem Co August futures opened at 8228.2 as against previous close of 8226.25 The spot price of Ultra Cem Co is currently at 8214.3. The bid price is 8220.0 and the offer price is 8223.6. There is an offer quantity of 100 and a bid quantity of 100. The open interest for this stock is 1343100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.85% 3 Months 1.85% 6 Months 11.76% YTD 17.88% 1 Year 26.84%

