Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at ₹8164.25 and closed at ₹8214.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8263.2, while the lowest was ₹8164.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹236,342.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, and the 52-week low is ₹6005. On the BSE, a total of 30,150 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.