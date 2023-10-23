comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co shares surge in positive trading session

7 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 8453.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8464.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8530, and the close price was 8514.8. The stock had a high of 8636.1 and a low of 8408.65. The market capitalization of the company is 243,734.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8750, and the 52-week low is 6082.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 8190 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:24:15 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8464.35, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹8453.75

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that its price is 8464.35, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 10.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

23 Oct 2023, 11:20:46 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of 8375.05 and a high of 8520.35 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:41:44 AM IST

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co

Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 41.9 (-25.11%) & 23.1 (-25.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 33.65 (-22.47%) & 14.15 (-36.55%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:31:06 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8456.32.550.038750.06082.7244121.84
Grasim Industries1920.0-24.8-1.282021.951528.0126424.4
Shree Cement26019.55-68.5-0.2627284.8520165.893880.49
Ambuja Cements426.15-4.7-1.09598.15315.384618.27
Dalmia Bharat2144.45-11.55-0.542424.41478.0540204.23
23 Oct 2023, 10:27:30 AM IST

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of 8375.05 and a high of 8520.35 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:21:44 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8450, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹8453.75

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8450. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -3.75, suggesting a decrease of 3.75.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05:54 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8423.1 as against previous close of 8461.4

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8482. The bid price is 8492.2 and the offer price is 8496.05. The offer quantity stands at 100 shares, while the bid quantity is 200. The open interest for Ultra Cem Co is 1,180,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:01:20 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:57:41 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8465.75, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹8453.75

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8465.75. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 12, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:32:12 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.1%
3 Months6.26%
6 Months14.98%
YTD21.58%
1 Year34.25%
23 Oct 2023, 09:25:44 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8462.1, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹8453.75

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8462.1, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 8.35.

23 Oct 2023, 08:08:54 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8514.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co on the BSE had a total volume of 8190 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 8514.8.

