Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co shares surge in positive trading session

Top active options for Ultra Cem Co Top active call options for Ultra Cem Co at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹8500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹41.9 (-25.11%) & ₹23.1 (-25.24%) respectively. Top active put options for Ultra Cem Co at 23 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹8400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹8300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹33.65 (-22.47%) & ₹14.15 (-36.55%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8456.3 2.55 0.03 8750.0 6082.7 244121.84 Grasim Industries 1920.0 -24.8 -1.28 2021.95 1528.0 126424.4 Shree Cement 26019.55 -68.5 -0.26 27284.85 20165.8 93880.49 Ambuja Cements 426.15 -4.7 -1.09 598.15 315.3 84618.27 Dalmia Bharat 2144.45 -11.55 -0.54 2424.4 1478.05 40204.23

Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Ultratech Cement reached a low of ₹8375.05 and a high of ₹8520.35 on the current day.

Ultra Cem Co October futures opened at 8423.1 as against previous close of 8461.4 Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8482. The bid price is 8492.2 and the offer price is 8496.05. The offer quantity stands at 100 shares, while the bid quantity is 200. The open interest for Ultra Cem Co is 1,180,600.

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.1% 3 Months 6.26% 6 Months 14.98% YTD 21.58% 1 Year 34.25%

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8462.1, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹8453.75 Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at ₹8462.1, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 8.35.