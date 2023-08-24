Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 8198.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8155.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8181.05 and closed at ₹8198.65. The stock reached a high of ₹8235.95 and a low of ₹8143.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹235,086.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The trading volume on the BSE was 21,993 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:17:21 AM IST
