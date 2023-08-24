Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 24 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 8198.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8155.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8181.05 and closed at 8198.65. The stock reached a high of 8235.95 and a low of 8143.2. The market capitalization of the company is 235,086.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 6005. The trading volume on the BSE was 21,993 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8198.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 21,993 shares and closed at a price of 8,198.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.