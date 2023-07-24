comScore
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's Stock Soars Today

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 8126.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8162.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8229.8 and the close price was 8223.9. The stock had a high of 8305.3 and a low of 8068.25. The market capitalization of the company is 234262.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 5822. The BSE volume for the day was 117050 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:54:15 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8162.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹8126.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8162.25. It has experienced a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 35.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 35.75 points.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:30:58 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8156.8, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹8126.5

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8156.8. The stock has experienced a 0.37% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 30.3.

24 Jul 2023, 09:30:31 AM IST

24 Jul 2023, 09:16:05 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8180.15, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹8126.5

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8180.15. There has been a 0.66% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 53.65.

24 Jul 2023, 09:04:23 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8126.5, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹8223.9

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8126.5 with a percent change of -1.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.18% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -97.4, indicating a decrease of 97.4 in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 08:15:54 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8223.9 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 117,050. The closing price for the day was 8,223.9.

