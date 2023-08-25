Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Ultra Cem Co had an open price of ₹8159.2 and a close price of ₹8159.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹8322.95 and a low of ₹8159.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,725.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,539 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ultra Cem Co August futures opened at 8161.2 as against previous close of 8202.05 Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8161.25. The bid price is 8147.35 and the offer price is 8154.15. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 100. The open interest for this stock is 1336700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8162.65, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹8211.95 The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8162.65. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -49.3, which means the stock has decreased by ₹49.3. Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8145, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹8211.95 The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is ₹8145, with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -66.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.82% and has decreased by ₹66.95 in total.

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.05% 3 Months 2.16% 6 Months 14.41% YTD 18.0% 1 Year 26.17%

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8211.95, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹8159.15 The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is ₹8211.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 52.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8159.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,539. The closing price for the day was ₹8,159.15.