Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

Ultra Cem Co had an open price of ₹8159.2 and a close price of ₹8159.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹8322.95 and a low of ₹8159.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,725.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,539 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.