Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 8211.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8162.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

Ultra Cem Co had an open price of 8159.2 and a close price of 8159.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 8322.95 and a low of 8159.2. The market capitalization of the company is 236,725.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,539 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Ultra Cem Co August futures opened at 8161.2 as against previous close of 8202.05

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8161.25. The bid price is 8147.35 and the offer price is 8154.15. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 100. The open interest for this stock is 1336700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8162.65, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹8211.95

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8162.65. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -49.3, which means the stock has decreased by 49.3.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8145, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹8211.95

The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is 8145, with a percent change of -0.82 and a net change of -66.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.82% and has decreased by 66.95 in total.

25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.05%
3 Months2.16%
6 Months14.41%
YTD18.0%
1 Year26.17%
25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:09 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8211.95, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹8159.15

The current price of Ultra Cem Co stock is 8211.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 52.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

25 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8159.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 20,539. The closing price for the day was 8,159.15.

