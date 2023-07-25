Hello User
Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 8126.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8219 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co, the open price was 8132.95 and the close price was 8126.5. The high for the day was 8245 and the low was 8097.75. The market capitalization for the company is 236928.88 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 8501 and the 52-week low is 5822. The BSE volume for the day was 6624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8126.5 yesterday

