Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 8306.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8181.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at 8293.3 and closed at 8306.05. The highest price recorded during the day was 8303.05, while the lowest price was 8172.65. The company's market capitalization is 235,836.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8750, and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8181.1, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹8306.05

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8181.1. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -124.95, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.

25 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8306.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Ultra Cem Co BSE volume, 23,662 shares were traded at a closing price of 8,306.05.

