Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Stock Plummets

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at ₹8293.3 and closed at ₹8306.05. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹8303.05, while the lowest price was ₹8172.65. The company's market capitalization is ₹235,836.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8750, and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,662 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8181.1. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -124.95, which means the stock has decreased by that amount.
On the last day of Ultra Cem Co BSE volume, 23,662 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹8,306.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!