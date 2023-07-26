Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 8394.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8455 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8244 and closed at 8219.9. The stock had a high of 8413 and a low of 8244. The market capitalization of the company is 241977.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8501 and 6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 30812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8455, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹8394.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8455. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 60.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8418.95, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹8394.15

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8418.95. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 24.8.

26 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8405.2, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹8394.15

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8405.2. There has been a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.05, which means that the stock price has increased by 11.05.

26 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8394.15, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹8219.9

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8394.15. It has experienced a percent change of 2.12, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 174.25, reflecting an increase.

26 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8219.9 yesterday

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 30,812 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 8219.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.