Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8244 and closed at ₹8219.9. The stock had a high of ₹8413 and a low of ₹8244. The market capitalization of the company is ₹241977.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8501 and ₹6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 30812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.