Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8244 and closed at ₹8219.9. The stock had a high of ₹8413 and a low of ₹8244. The market capitalization of the company is ₹241977.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8501 and ₹6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 30812 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8455. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 60.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
Click here for Ultra Cem Co Profit Loss
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8418.95. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 24.8.
The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8405.2. There has been a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 11.05, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹11.05.
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8394.15. It has experienced a percent change of 2.12, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is ₹174.25, reflecting an increase.
On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a trading volume of 30,812 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹8219.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!