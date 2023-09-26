Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 8206.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8316 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at a price of 8215 and closed at 8181.1. The stock had a high of 8271.05 and a low of 8163. The market capitalization of the company is 238004.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8750 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the stock was 4199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST Ultratech Cement share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Ultratech Cement stock is 8233, while the high price is 8327.9.

26 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Ultra Cem Co September futures opened at 8234.7 as against previous close of 8227.6

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8325. The bid price is 8335.35, and the offer price is 8341.8. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 100. The stock has an open interest of 821,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8316, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹8206.7

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows a price of 8316, with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 109.3. This means that the stock has increased by 1.33% and the price has risen by 109.3 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.98%
3 Months-4.17%
6 Months10.15%
YTD17.92%
1 Year33.65%
26 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8256.3, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹8181.1

The stock price of Ultra Cem Co is currently 8256.3, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 75.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 0.92% or 75.2 points.

26 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8181.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, there were a total of 4,199 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 8,181.1.

