Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 8394.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8351.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8400.05 and closed at ₹8394.15. The stock reached a high of ₹8458.25 and a low of ₹8342.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹240,749.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501, while the 52-week low is ₹6005. A total of 7506 shares were traded on the BSE.
27 Jul 2023, 08:22:31 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8394.15 yesterday
