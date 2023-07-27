Hello User
Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 8394.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8351.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8400.05 and closed at 8394.15. The stock reached a high of 8458.25 and a low of 8342.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 240,749.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501, while the 52-week low is 6005. A total of 7506 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8394.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7506. The closing price for the day was 8394.15.

