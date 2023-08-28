Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 8070.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8088.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

Ultra Cem Co opened at 8160.05 and closed at 8211.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 8177.95 and a low of 8060 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 232,645.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8501 and 6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9719 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Ultra Cem Co August futures opened at 8113.5 as against previous close of 8075.95

Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8093.25. The bid price is 8087.9 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8094.15 with an offer quantity of 100. The open interest for the stock stands at 1373300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8088.8, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹8070.4

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8088.8 with a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.75%
3 Months0.69%
6 Months11.84%
YTD15.98%
1 Year24.65%
28 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8070.4, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹8211.95

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is 8070.4. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -141.55, suggesting a decline of 141.55 in the stock price.

28 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8211.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9719. The closing price of the shares was 8211.95.

