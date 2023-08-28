Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Sees Positive Trading Day

Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8160.05 and closed at ₹8211.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹8177.95 and a low of ₹8060 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹232,645.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8501 and ₹6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9719 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.