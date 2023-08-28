Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Sees Positive Trading Day

Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8160.05 and closed at ₹8211.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹8177.95 and a low of ₹8060 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹232,645.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8501 and ₹6005 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9719 shares.
Ultra Cem Co is currently trading at a spot price of 8093.25. The bid price is 8087.9 with a bid quantity of 100, while the offer price is 8094.15 with an offer quantity of 100. The open interest for the stock stands at 1373300.
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8088.8 with a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 18.4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.75%
|3 Months
|0.69%
|6 Months
|11.84%
|YTD
|15.98%
|1 Year
|24.65%
The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the stock price is ₹8070.4. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -141.55, suggesting a decline of ₹141.55 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9719. The closing price of the shares was ₹8211.95.
