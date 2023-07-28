Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Plummets in Stock Market Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8384.95, the close price was ₹8351.55, the highest price reached during the day was ₹8385, and the lowest price was ₹8260. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239,838.96 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8501 and a 52-week low of ₹6005. The BSE volume for the day was 10,169 shares.
Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8283.9, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹8306.85
The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is ₹8283.9 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -22.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% and the net change is a decrease of ₹22.95.
Ultra Cem Co Live Updates
