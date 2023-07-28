Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Plummets in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 8306.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8283.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8384.95, the close price was 8351.55, the highest price reached during the day was 8385, and the lowest price was 8260. The market capitalization of the company is 239,838.96 crore, with a 52-week high of 8501 and a 52-week low of 6005. The BSE volume for the day was 10,169 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8283.9, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹8306.85

The current data of Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is 8283.9 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -22.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% and the net change is a decrease of 22.95.

28 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

28 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price NSE Live :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8296.15, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹8306.85

Ultra Cem Co stock is currently priced at 8296.15 with a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -10.7, meaning the stock has decreased by 10.7 in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8319.95, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹8351.55

Ultra Cem Co's stock price is currently at 8319.95, which represents a decrease of 0.38% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -31.6, indicating a slight decrease in value.

28 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8351.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,169. The closing price for the day was 8,351.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.