Ultra Cem Co Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 8226.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8295.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co had an open price of 8246.35 and a close price of 8226.35. The stock had a high of 8295.6 and a low of 8215.55. The market capitalization of the company was 239,129.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 8750 and the 52-week low was 6005. The stock had a trading volume of 12,614 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8226.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,614. The closing price of the shares was 8,226.35.

