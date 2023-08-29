comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 29 2023 09:07:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.5 0.77%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.2 0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 604.9 0.45%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,197 1.05%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 409.05 0.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 8070.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8103.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was 8100 and the close price was 8070.4. The highest price reached during the day was 8149.9, while the lowest price was 8050. The market capitalization of the company is 233599.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 6005. The total trading volume on the BSE was 5127 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:00:49 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8103.5, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹8070.4

Ultra Cem Co's stock price is currently at 8103.5, with a net change of 33.1 and a percent change of 0.41.

29 Aug 2023, 08:28:12 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8070.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 5127 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 8070.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App