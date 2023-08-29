Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Soars in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 8070.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8103.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price for Ultra Cem Co was ₹8100 and the close price was ₹8070.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8149.9, while the lowest price was ₹8050. The market capitalization of the company is ₹233599.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The total trading volume on the BSE was 5127 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:00:49 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8103.5, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹8070.4
Ultra Cem Co's stock price is currently at ₹8103.5, with a net change of 33.1 and a percent change of 0.41.
29 Aug 2023, 08:28:12 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8070.4 on last trading day
On the last day, Ultra Cem Co had a volume of 5127 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹8070.4.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!