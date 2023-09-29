Hello User
Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co experiences downward trend in trading today

09:00 AM IST
Ultra Cem Co stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 8263.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8153.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at 8295.3 and closed at 8263.25. The highest price reached during the day was 8321.85, while the lowest price was 8138. The company's market capitalization is currently at 235,033.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8750, and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the day was 5430 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

