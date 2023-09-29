Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co experiences downward trend in trading today

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co opened at ₹8295.3 and closed at ₹8263.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹8321.85, while the lowest price was ₹8138. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹235,033.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8750, and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the day was 5430 shares.

