Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Shows Strong Trading Performance

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at ₹8150 and closed at ₹8114.95. The high for the day was ₹8205 and the low was ₹8150. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,394.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the day was 1702 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8284.25, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹8195.5
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is at ₹8284.25 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 88.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.08% from its previous value and has gained 88.75 points.
Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.05%
|3 Months
|0.41%
|6 Months
|12.92%
|YTD
|17.83%
|1 Year
|26.03%
Ultra Cem Co Live Updates
ULTRATECH CEMENT
ULTRATECH CEMENT
Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8200.45, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹8114.95
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8200.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.05, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 85.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 85.5 points.
Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8114.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1702. The closing price for the day was ₹8114.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!