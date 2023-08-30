comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Shows Strong Trading Performance

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Ultra Cem Co stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.08 %. The stock closed at 8195.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8284.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ultra Cem Co stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ultra Cem CoPremium
Ultra Cem Co

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at 8150 and closed at 8114.95. The high for the day was 8205 and the low was 8150. The market capitalization of the company is 236,394.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8501 and the 52-week low is 6005. The BSE volume for the day was 1702 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:48:46 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price update :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8284.25, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹8195.5

The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is at 8284.25 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 88.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.08% from its previous value and has gained 88.75 points.

30 Aug 2023, 09:33:54 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.05%
3 Months0.41%
6 Months12.92%
YTD17.83%
1 Year26.03%
30 Aug 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:01:39 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Today :Ultra Cem Co trading at ₹8200.45, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹8114.95

The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is 8200.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.05, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 85.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 85.5 points.

30 Aug 2023, 08:11:50 AM IST

Ultra Cem Co share price Live :Ultra Cem Co closed at ₹8114.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1702. The closing price for the day was 8114.95.

