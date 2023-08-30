Ultra Cem Co share price Today Live Updates : Ultra Cem Co Shows Strong Trading Performance

On the last day of trading, Ultra Cem Co's stock opened at ₹8150 and closed at ₹8114.95. The high for the day was ₹8205 and the low was ₹8150. The market capitalization of the company is ₹236,394.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8501 and the 52-week low is ₹6005. The BSE volume for the day was 1702 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ultra Cem Co stock shows that the price is at ₹8284.25 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 88.75. This means that the stock has increased by 1.08% from its previous value and has gained 88.75 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.05%
|3 Months
|0.41%
|6 Months
|12.92%
|YTD
|17.83%
|1 Year
|26.03%
The current stock price of Ultra Cem Co is ₹8200.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.05, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 85.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 85.5 points.
On the last day of trading for Ultra Cem Co on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1702. The closing price for the day was ₹8114.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!